Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

