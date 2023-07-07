Bank of America Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $14.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 516,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

