Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

BAC stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

