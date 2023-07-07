Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $354.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.