Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

