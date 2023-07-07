Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $324.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

