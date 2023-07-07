Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $423,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

