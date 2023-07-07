Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $512,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

