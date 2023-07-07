Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of CTSH opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

