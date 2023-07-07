Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.