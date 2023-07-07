Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.93 and a 200 day moving average of $375.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
