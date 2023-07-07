Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.