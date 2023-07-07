Barclays Increases Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $20.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after buying an additional 1,018,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after buying an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,404,000 after buying an additional 451,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

