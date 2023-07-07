Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN opened at $2.47 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,725.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $274,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,102,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,725.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at $563,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 194,302 shares of company stock valued at $512,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.