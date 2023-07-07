Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 570 ($7.23) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.33) to GBX 501 ($6.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 552 ($7.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 430 ($5.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.60) to GBX 545 ($6.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 552 ($7.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 513.38 ($6.52).

Barratt Developments Price Performance

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 401 ($5.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 771.15, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

