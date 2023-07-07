Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $68,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,278,154 shares in the company, valued at $24,033,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 9,316,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,715,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

