Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 13,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 16,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BATL shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Battalion Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded Battalion Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Battalion Oil Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Battalion Oil had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 39.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Battalion Oil Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 23.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Battalion Oil by 102.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Battalion Oil by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 296,132 shares during the period.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

