Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,107 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $52,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
VDC traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.75. 56,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,121. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average of $192.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
