Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 97,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

