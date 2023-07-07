Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $84.10.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

