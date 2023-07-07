Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $17.11 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 3.1% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,985,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102,313 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 925,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

