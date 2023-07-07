Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after purchasing an additional 655,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. 245,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.