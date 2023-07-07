Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. 4,052,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,621,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $68.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

