Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,110 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.7% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned 1.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $31,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 181,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,796 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 8,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,877. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.