Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.