Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.45. 124,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

