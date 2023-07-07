Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $255,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 78,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,764. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

