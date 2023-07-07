Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $214.85. 1,111,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

