Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 109,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

