Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $3.14 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $223.94.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

