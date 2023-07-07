Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,775,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 855,887 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,191,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,106 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.4 %
Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 533,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.
Invitation Homes Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
