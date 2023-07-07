Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 50,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 51.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.48. 297,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

