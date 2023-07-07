Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,314,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $157,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $104.73. 1,692,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,864. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

