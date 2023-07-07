Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 109 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 0.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $324.48. 86,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $331.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

