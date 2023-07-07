Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 2,006 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 60,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,163. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average of $136.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

