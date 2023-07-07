Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,269,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,045,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE K traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $68.09. 203,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,099. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

