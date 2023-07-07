Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BENPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG – Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.406 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.29.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

