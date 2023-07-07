Berenberg Bank Cuts Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target to GBX 760

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 760 ($9.65) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

KMRPF remained flat at $5.87 during trading on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

