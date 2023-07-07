Berenberg Bank Cuts Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target to GBX 760

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 760 ($9.65) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
KMRPF remained flat at $5.87 during trading on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
