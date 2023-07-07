BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading Down 3.4%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.72 and last traded at C$12.72. 365,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 277,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.02.

