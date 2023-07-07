Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Down 6.6%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 1,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Bionik Laboratories Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 459.32%.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse.

