BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $998,451 over the last 90 days. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.