BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $30,326.74 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $376.62 million and $458,974.19 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $30,326.74 or 0.99975842 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013975 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,095.79234114 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $465,195.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

