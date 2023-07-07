Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $146.66 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.14 or 0.00030151 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $146.66 million and approximately $347,961.62 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,313.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.24 or 0.00914567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00144942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.30585295 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $317,166.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

