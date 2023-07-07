BitShares (BTS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 21% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.85 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001925 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,989,439 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

