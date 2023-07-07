BitShares Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. BitShares has a total market cap of $32.14 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001935 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002573 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,987,523 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

