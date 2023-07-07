BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $450.35 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $450.35 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001940 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $11,327,642.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

