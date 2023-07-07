Black Mountain Acquisition (NYSE:BMAC) Trading Down 0.4%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 5,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 80,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Black Mountain Acquisition by 292.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Black Mountain Acquisition by 89.5% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 143,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,604,000.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

