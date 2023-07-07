BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Portfolio Manager Sells $292,638.72 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $292,638.72. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock remained flat at $15.20 during trading hours on Friday. 160,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,995. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 341.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,126,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 871,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 73,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 925,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 522,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

