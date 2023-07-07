BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $681.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.17.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.