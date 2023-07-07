Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,176. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

